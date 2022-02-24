Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is M&R Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.9% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 269 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,380,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN traded down $16.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,880.15. The stock had a trading volume of 104,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,168.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,324.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.