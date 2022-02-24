Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.1% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $60,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,896.54 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,168.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3,324.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

