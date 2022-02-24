Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.1% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $60,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,896.54 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,168.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3,324.34.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.
About Amazon.com (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.