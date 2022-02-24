Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,033,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,867,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock traded up $13.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,910.45. 153,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,032. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,168.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,324.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

