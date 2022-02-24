Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 20.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 27,657 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $2,419,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amdocs by 23.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.10.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

