Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stake Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of Amdocs worth $16,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth $2,942,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth $1,387,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Amdocs by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.10. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

