AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 1,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.

Get AmeraMex International alerts:

AmeraMex International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMMX)

AmeraMex International, Inc engages in selling, leasing, and renting of heavy equipment. It offers products and services to the logistics companies, infrastructure construction, logging companies, military, and forestry conservation organizations. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.