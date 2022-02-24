AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 1,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.
AmeraMex International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMMX)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AmeraMex International (AMMX)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.