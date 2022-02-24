Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.57.

AEE opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.93.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 857,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,283,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 438,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $6,100,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

