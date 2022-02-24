Ameren Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical volume of 126 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 15.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 25.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEE opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.59%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

