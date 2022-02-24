Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Shares Up 4.6%

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 16,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 20,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

About Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG)

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc engages in owning, operating, and franchising fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated and franchised 35 fast casual restaurants under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States; and 1 full-service restaurant under the Hooters name in the United Kingdom.

