American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Redburn Partners cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,544,906. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.64. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after buying an additional 1,999,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169,912 shares of the airline’s stock worth $218,247,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $164,444,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,681 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,330,000 after purchasing an additional 531,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $8,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.