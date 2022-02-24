American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

ACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after buying an additional 156,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

