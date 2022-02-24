American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEO. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,965,000 after buying an additional 988,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,414,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,478,000.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

