American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.870-$5.070 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.87-5.07 EPS.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.86. 396,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,670. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.66. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,364 shares of company stock worth $637,279. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,778,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,153 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,271,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,132,000 after purchasing an additional 260,969 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 873,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,684,000 after purchasing an additional 33,828 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.