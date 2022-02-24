American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.530-$1.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AMH traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.78. 2,670,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $44.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.03.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

