American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.590 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMH. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.03.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

