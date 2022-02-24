American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Up 1.7%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.11 and last traded at C$3.06. 813,736 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 703,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.01.

The firm has a market cap of C$601.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.97 and a quick ratio of 12.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.48.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

