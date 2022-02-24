American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Announces Earnings Results

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Shares of AMSWA traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.88. 2,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,986. American Software has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $695.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after buying an additional 42,045 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in American Software by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Software by 245.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,352 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMSWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti raised their price target on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

