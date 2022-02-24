American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Announces Earnings Results

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.
Shares of AMSWA traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.88. 2,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,986. American Software has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $695.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after buying an additional 42,045 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in American Software by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Software by 245.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,352 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMSWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti raised their price target on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.
American Software Company Profile
American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.
