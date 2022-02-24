American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Trading Up 4.5%

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 102,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Get American Software alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $703.04 million, a PE ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.72%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 387.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Software by 308.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.