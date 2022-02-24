American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target Cut to $86.00

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE:AWR opened at $83.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.18. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in American States Water by 2,152.9% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

