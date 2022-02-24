American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target Cut to $86.00

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
NYSE:AWR opened at $83.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.18. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $103.77.
In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in American States Water by 2,152.9% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.
