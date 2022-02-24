American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.66

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 17226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $702,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brendan P. Ogrady sold 13,894 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $90,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,656 shares of company stock worth $3,219,437. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth about $6,843,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth about $7,593,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Well by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

