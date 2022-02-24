America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $87.84

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.84 and last traded at $89.52, with a volume of 264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
The stock has a market cap of $609.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.08.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 649.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.
About America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
