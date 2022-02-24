Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLD. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,591,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.83, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,323,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,610 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 480,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 205,146 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 472,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,187.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,778,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,100,000 after buying an additional 2,562,500 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

