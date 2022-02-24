Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,591,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -90.36, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,052,000 after buying an additional 328,355 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

