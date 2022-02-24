Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.31

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 3397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Bank of America cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

