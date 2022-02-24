AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
AMERISAFE has decreased its dividend by 73.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. AMERISAFE has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $46.26 on Thursday. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $895.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.
About AMERISAFE (Get Rating)
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.