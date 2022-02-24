AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

AMERISAFE has decreased its dividend by 73.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. AMERISAFE has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $46.26 on Thursday. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $895.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

