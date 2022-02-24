AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises 1.9% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,970 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,624 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.74. 3,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.71 and a fifty-two week high of $144.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.26.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

