Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.06

Shares of Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.06 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 19.18 ($0.26). Amerisur Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.18 ($0.26), with a volume of 4,817,237 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £241.31 million and a PE ratio of -47.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.
About Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER)
Further Reading
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for Amerisur Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisur Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.