Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.78% from the company’s current price.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of FOLD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.01. 165,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,931. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.28. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,092 shares of company stock worth $1,077,203 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,643,000 after buying an additional 3,438,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,024,000 after buying an additional 8,624,249 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 22,716,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,371,000 after buying an additional 1,916,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,810,000 after buying an additional 224,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,343,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,222,000 after buying an additional 60,770 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

