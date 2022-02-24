AmonD (AMON) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,273.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. One AmonD coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $925,010.76 and $6,273.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AmonD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AmonD Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,630,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

