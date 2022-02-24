Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.81

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.81 and last traded at $40.81, with a volume of 102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

