AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.41

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AMS from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. AMS had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%.

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

