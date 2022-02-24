Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Purchases $49,000.00 in Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Averick acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 89,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $136.65 million, a PE ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.54. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $15.78.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Amtech Systems by 249.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amtech Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

