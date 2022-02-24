Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Purchases $49,000.00 in Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Averick acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 89,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $136.65 million, a PE ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.54. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $15.78.
Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
ASYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Amtech Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.
