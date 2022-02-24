Amy Stirling Buys 2,278 Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Stock

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) insider Amy Stirling acquired 2,278 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($14.84) per share, with a total value of £24,852.98 ($33,799.78).

LON:HL traded up GBX 27.50 ($0.37) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,122.50 ($15.27). The company had a trading volume of 1,786,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,276 ($17.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,778 ($24.18). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,334.56.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.40%.

HL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.88) to GBX 1,205 ($16.39) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,700 ($23.12) to GBX 1,250 ($17.00) in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($22.44) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($25.02) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,536.11 ($20.89).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.