ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.56

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.56 and traded as low as $4.37. ANA shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 2,699 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

ANA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

