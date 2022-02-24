Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 1.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $49,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 72.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $6,810,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after purchasing an additional 276,334 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.02. 46,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.54. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.79%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.