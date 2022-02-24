Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $156.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.54. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

