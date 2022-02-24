Analysts Anticipate Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.20). Aeglea BioTherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGLE shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

In other news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 43,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $159,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Armen Shanafelt bought 14,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $53,600.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 229,592 shares of company stock valued at $846,102 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,637 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 19,856 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 383.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 40,287 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.79.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

