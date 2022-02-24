Analysts Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.42. Corning posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Corning by 1,397.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 755.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after buying an additional 1,570,584 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth about $60,871,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Corning by 882.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,122,000 after buying an additional 1,210,600 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after buying an additional 1,157,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.51. 7,095,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,301,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.42%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

