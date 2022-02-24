Analysts Anticipate Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.94. Denbury reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denbury.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

DEN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.44. The company had a trading volume of 25,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,613. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 3.42. Denbury has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Denbury by 885.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

