Analysts Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. El Pollo Loco reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOCO shares. Benchmark started coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $12.77 on Thursday. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,278,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,525,000 after buying an additional 94,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,286,000 after buying an additional 72,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,539,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,155,000 after buying an additional 1,662,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,526,000 after buying an additional 362,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

