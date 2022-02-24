Analysts Anticipate Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Flowserve reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLS. Mizuho started coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,654. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 62.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,354,000 after buying an additional 56,750 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after buying an additional 1,791,087 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 413,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

