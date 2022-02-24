Analysts Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) will post sales of $83.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.50 million to $88.10 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $85.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $321.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.80 million to $322.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $328.05 million, with estimates ranging from $325.50 million to $330.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIVO. StockNews.com raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of VIVO opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $29.74.

In related news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

