Analysts Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) to post sales of $83.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.50 million to $88.10 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $85.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $321.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.80 million to $322.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $328.05 million, with estimates ranging from $325.50 million to $330.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIVO stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.93. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $29.74.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

