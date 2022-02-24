Analysts Anticipate Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.07). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 207.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million.

NAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of NYSE NAT traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,216,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,319. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $330.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

