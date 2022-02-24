Analysts Anticipate Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to Announce $0.97 EPS

Analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) to report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $5.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,853 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 105,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.70. 30,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.56%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

