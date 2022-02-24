Analysts Anticipate Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vita Coco.
Several brokerages have issued reports on COCO. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vita Coco stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
About Vita Coco (Get Rating)
THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vita Coco (COCO)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vita Coco (COCO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.