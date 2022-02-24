Analysts Anticipate Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vita Coco.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on COCO. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

In other news, Director Ira Liran acquired 49,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $512,634.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,052 in the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vita Coco stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

About Vita Coco (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vita Coco (COCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.