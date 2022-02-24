Analysts Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $629.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) will report $629.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $637.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $620.70 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $509.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

WWW has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

