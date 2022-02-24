Analysts Expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.92 on Thursday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $100.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,461 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 389,110 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

