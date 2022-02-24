Analysts Expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.28. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Americold Realty Trust.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $56,219,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 27.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $2,504,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -89.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

