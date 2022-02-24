Analysts Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is ($0.40). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTMX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $4.01 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $261.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 12.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

